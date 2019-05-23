25 artificial reefs were deployed into the Gulf of Mexico from Panama City on Tuesday.

The reefs were the first of several planned using Natural Resources Damage Assessment (NRDA) funding in partnership with the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“Artificial reefs are absolutely critical to not only the economy of Bay County [Panama City] but also the ecosystem of the waters off our shores,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said in a news release. “These new reefs will be an important part of our recovery, and we are proud that the program is coming to fruition.”

The $120,000 project is a portion of more than $900,000 provided to Bay County for the construction of new artificial reefs as part of Gulf Oil Spill monies, according to the release. Several additional NRDA deployments will follow throughout 2019 and into 2020. Deployments will occur in state waters in sites to the east and west of the St. Andrew Bay Pass.

The first deployed were in the Sherman Artificial Reef Permit area, about 12 nautical miles southeast of the pass. The patch reefs are at a depth of 78 to 80 feet.

In addition to this project, the county has several other reef projects planned for 2019-2020 utilizing NRDA and Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act) funds, according to the release. The additional projects total more than $1.3 million dollars through fines incurred after the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and will be deployed in state waters off Bay County.