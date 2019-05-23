Dorothy Elaine White (better known as “Dottie” at work and “Geba” to all of her grandchildren) of Port St Joe, FL, was born July 26, 1923 and died May 16, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband John Marvin White, Jr. and her daughter Susan Elaine White.

She is survived by five children, Michael Thomas White “Mickey,” Peggy Raffield, John Shirley White “Johnny” (spouse Judy), Arthur Perkins White “Perky” (spouse Joann), and Scott Craig White “Scotty” (spouse Millie); and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.

A long time resident of Port St Joe, Dottie worked for over 40 years at St Joseph Telephone & Telegraph where she served as the President of the Union. She became a Christian as a young girl living in Pennsylvania and was a faithful member of the FBC of Port St Joe where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for many years.

Her smile was contagious. Her love was unconditional. Her life was a blessing to all. She has left a wonderful legacy for her family and friends. And today, Heaven is a better place!!!

Funeral services were at 3 p.m., EST, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Oak Grove Church in Port St. Joe with her grandson, Rev. Dallas White, officiating. Interment followed in Holly Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

Southerland Family Funeral Home

Lynn Haven