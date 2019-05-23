Voice of the Lord Ministries: Voice of the Lord Ministries with Kerry F. Bueche will be held at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday of the month at St. Anthony Church. If you would like to visit the Adoration Chapel, located behind the church, call the church office at 872-0922.

Homebound Communion Ministry: Please call the parish office at 872-0922 if you or someone in your family is in the hospital or seriously ill and inform the hospital that you are a Catholic. The hospitals no longer call the churches. The mission of the homebound ministers is to take the Eucharist (on a weekly basis) to those members of our parish who are homebound and unable to attend Mass. Do you know someone that can be served by this ministry? If so, please call the office. Volunteer ministers will reach out to let the parishioners on their lists know when to expect a visit.

St. Anthony new office hours: The business office hours are now 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

Trivia Night: The Knights of Columbus Council trivia night will be held May 25 at the Rev. Gerard Hayes Center, starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Six-members teams can register for $150. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Registration will be available at the door, or to reserve a team, please call Reggie Pontiff at 856-0780 or email furlee@hotmail.com.

Bayou Black gym: The gym offers a fitness studio that consists of an elliptical trainer, treadmills, a bicycle and a weight station. Cost: $40. Summer camp registration has begun for new campers. Camp begins May 28 and ends Aug. 9. Parent orientation will be held at 6 p.m. May 22. For more information, please call the gym at 876-4270.

Bayou Black Elementary: The school is collecting labels from Box Tops for Education, coke codes, Community Coupons, Campbell’s, used ink jet and laser cartridges and used cellphones. These items may be sent to school any time. All money made from these companies help to buy supplies and incentives for our students. The school is looking for information about the school's original existence. If you have any information, please call Principal Melynda Rodrigue at 872-2460.

Condolences: Condolences go out to the family and friends of Michael Charles, who passed away recently.