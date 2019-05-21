For Curtis Dison, bartending at Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House is his fun job. Most of the month, Dison is sweating and pushing himself to the brink as a captain at Mary Esther Fire Department. So, for him, slinging drinks is a walk in the park.

“We just got done with 108 hours of hazmat training. It’s hands-on, a lot of study time, test time, then running calls in between and maintenance on the truck,” Dison said of his recent shifts at the fire station. “It’s stressful. I tell everybody, the stuff we see at the fire department, is just crazy. It isn’t like the job is hard; it’s just the environment we are put into.”

Dison has been bartending for about 15 years and said his favorite part of the job is the social side.

“I love talking to people. I’m a big talker,” he said. “This is kind of like my out a little bit, because at the fire station it’s serious, and I got two new babies at the house, so it’s my out.”

As for his favorite drink on the menu, Dison chose the fruity Lucky Dog.

“It’s a good summer fun drink, and it’s quick to make. It tastes really good,” he said. “It’s Absolut, Malibu Pineapple, cranberry juice and pineapple juice.”

Speaking of summer drinks, Dison said Boshamp’s has a brand new cocktail that is perfect for Florida’s hot humid climate — the Dee Dee’s Swell Pop.

“It’s just something new and fun,” he said. “It’s one and a half ounces of Effen Black Cherry (Vodka), ice, lemonade, and then you just drop the (ice pop) in it. So, they are getting that new (ice pop) and their alcohol all at the same time.”

It’s not just any ice pop either. It’s a gourmet, locally made, strawberry Swell Pop. So, when it starts to melt, you get an adult strawberry lemonade to savor, and a delicious icy treat that might have you reminiscing about your childhood summer days.

When not at work, Dison said you will find him at home with his two young kids, or doing housework.

“We just bought a house so, trying to get my lawn in order, fixing the house up, we are still unpacking. It’s like you unpack one box and you find two more. You’re always busy,” he said.

