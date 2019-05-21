HOLMES COUNTY - Unemployment in Holmes County is tumbling.

According to numbers from Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, unemployment rates have dropped by .7 percent of a point over last month and .3 percent in March last year.

The rate decline is on par with CareerSource Chipola region - which includes Holmes, Washington, Calhoun, Jackson and Liberty counties - where unemployment has declined by .6 percent of a point over the past month, but maintained a rate of 4.1 year over year. However, the labor force increased by 605 over the year.

"Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in February 2019, a 0.1 percentage point increase from the January 2019 rate and down 0.4 percentage point from a year ago," the release stated.

According to News Service Florida, that 0.1 percent increase represented 357,000 Floridians out of work from a workforce of 10.3 million, "a reduction of 3,000 unemployed people compared to March."

"The Panama City area, which continues to recover from Hurricane Michael in October, was the only metro area to post job losses for the past year, down 1,900 positions, a 2.2 percent reduction," News Service Florida reports.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in February.