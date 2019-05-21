CHIPLEY - The effective end date for FEMA removed debris is May 23, a City of Chipley advisory stated Tuesday morning.

"The deadline for placing hurricane debris roadside was May 1, 2019," the advisory states, and continued, "Items placed on the right of way will be considered a Special Pick Up and there will be a charge to remove these items."

The state's deadline for counties to have disposed of all material and closed processing sites is May 31, the advisory stated.

As a reminder, officials said no new debris will be picked up by the contractors, especially in regards to construction debris. Also, Chipley's annual Spring Clean Up amnesty event has been rescheduled for the fall.

The normal residential limb and leaf pick-up will resume as of June 6, the advisory stated. A limb pile cannot exceed five cubic yards; limbs can be no more than 4-inch in diameter and 4-feet in length and cannot be mixed with other debris, any excess will be charged at $6.07 per additional cubic yard. All leaves must be bagged.

Contact the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346 to schedule a pick up.