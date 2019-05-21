HOLMES COUNTY - The boat landing at Highway 2 is temporary closed for refurbishment.

The ramp, located on the Choctawhatchee River, is expected to remained closed until completion, for about 130 days. Through grants and the boater's improvement fund, the county was awarded $200,000 for the project. The boater's improvement fund is sustained through boater registration and license purchases.

"I’m excited to see this project in the works and the board will be looking to do future improvements to all our ramps" said Holmes County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Clint Erickson. "This is a asset to our community and visitors."

The project will include new docks and an improved parking area, according to officials.