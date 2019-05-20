50 years ago this week

• Dr. Paul G. Orr was appointed dean of the University of Alabama College of Education.

• The Tuscaloosa Community Relations Advisory Board was meeting in an attempt to arbitrate a threatened black boycott of the Tuscaloosa Transit Co. The boycott threat was triggered by the May 12 arrest and subsequent conviction of two women as a result of a dispute with a bus driver.

• Deaths this week included Eutaw merchant and cattleman Lon Grubbs, at 93.

• Sgt. James R. Fields of Millport was killed in action in Vietnam while fighting with the 21st Infantry, 196th Brigade.

• Rosedale Baptist Church held groundbreaking ceremonies for a new auditorium.

• Julian Dossy Mancill, professor of mathematics, retired, culminating 42 years of service to the University of Alabama as a faculty member, department head, and former director of Redstone Graduate Institute.

• Elias R. Callahan, the first chaplain at the Veterans Administration Hospital here, retired after 24 years of service.

• Retiring teachers at the end of the school year included Frances Lamb from Northport Elementary and Maude Whatley of Central Elementary School.

• Linden parents appointed a committee to look into the possibility of a private school as a way to avoid integration.

25 years ago this week

• The building housing the Children’s Hands-On Museum (CHOM) on University Boulevard was renamed the Clifford H. Armstrong Building in tribute to the late founder of Armstrong Oil Co. in Tuscaloosa, who was a longtime supporter of the museum.

• William Lanford was named Tuscaloosa County’s Citizen of the Year.

• Two candidates were seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Place No. 2. John H. England Jr., who was appointed to fill the judgeship after the retirement of Judge John M. Karrh, and Northport attorney Julia Lampkin Asam were the Democratic hopefuls.

• The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority honored Bill Thompson, a longtime field inspector, coach player and general involvement with softball in five different states.

• The retrial of the man charged with the murder of Roman Catholic priest the Rev. Frances Craven began with journals allegedly written by Craven admitted as evidence.

• Three candidates were seeking the Democratic nomination for Tuscaloosa County Family Court judge: Judge Paul S. Conger Jr., Herschel T. Hamner Jr. and Sue Thompson. There was no Republican candidate.

• Ron Turner said he wanted to reopen The Landing along with three other themed restaurants under one roof on the 6.6-acre riverfront site of the Barnes and Norris Gin at the south end of Main Avenue in Northport. The city had started condemnation proceedings on the property.

• A $550,000 expansion and renovation project at Northport Hospital-DCH added 2,200 square feet to the emergency room and renovated the existing departments.

• 84 Lumber opened its lumber yard and building supply store on the western end of Northport on McFarland Boulevard.

• Groundbreaking was held for Bibb County’s multimillion-dollar minimum security prison in Brent.

10 years ago this week

• Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox implemented a hiring freeze in all departments except the police and fire departments. The mayor took the action after projections showed city revenues about 5 percent below budget.

• University of Alabama senior outfielder Kent Matthes was named SEC Player of the Year.

• Developer Stan Pate bought the 40-year-old McFarland Mall. Pate had no immediate plans for the mall’s revitalization.

• The city would have to reevaluate the riverfront amphitheater project after bids came in higher than expected.

• Marion Military Institute graduated its last class, closing its high school after operating it for 122 years.

• A bridge on Alabama Highway 25 was named in honor of Willie Gardner, who died in Vietnam in 1971.

• The University of Alabama softball team rolled into the Women’s College World Series after defeating Jacksonville State to win the NCAA Super Regional and claim a spot in the eight-team national championship event.

Five years ago this week

• Tuscaloosa County High School Assistant Principal Scott Perry was named the new principal of Holy Spirit Catholic High School. He succeeded Judith Halli, who had been with the school 42 years and would become academic dean.

• Students at 15 schools in the Tuscaloosa City School System would be served free breakfast in class starting the following school year.

• The grand opening was held for the new Bryce Hospital. The staff and patients were expected to complete a phased move from the old Bryce Hospital grounds by June 24.

• Central Elementary Principal Autumm Jeter resigned to take a job at Hewitt-Trussville High School.

• Derrick Thomas, an All-American linebacker for Alabama from 985-88, was one of 14 players elected into the College Football Hall of Fame. Thomas died from injuries sustained in a car accident in 2000.

• The Alabama softball team advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the ninth time after defeating Nebraska 2-1 during the second game of the Tuscaloosa Softball Super Regional at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

• A Gordo man was accused of attempted murder after shooting at Gordo Police Chief Todd Hall.

One year ago this week

• Pickens County Medical Center earned a $2 million government grant designed to increase efficiency and improve the overall operation of the Carrollton Hospital.

• Longtime art teacher Gregory Jackson retired after 40 years with Tuscaloosa City Schools.

• Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox won endorsement from the Alabama Democratic Conference, the state’s largest African-American political organization, as he sought to win the Democratic primary for governor.

• The Crimson Tide softball team advanced to the NCAA super regional for the 14th year in a row.

• The Alabama Department of Transportation officials said that graves found within the old Bryce Hospital cemetery had to be relocated before a project to widen the Woolsey Finnell Bridge could proceed.

• Crimson Tide women’s golfers won the final round at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships and would be the second seed in match play quarterfinals.

• Deaths this week included University of Alabama basketball standout George Linn, at 84. Linn was a captain of the celebrated Rocket 8 team that won the Southeastern Conference championship by going undefeated in league play in the 1955-56 season.

• Although Pickens County School System leaders believed a new plan would allow Pickens County High School to remain open, the proposal would cost Aliceville its middle school.

Compiled by retired News librarian Betty Slowe.