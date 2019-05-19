Head of School

Bryan Oliver, Ph.D.

Graduation exercises

May 23, 2019, 6 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Academy Gymnasium

Speakers

Honor graduates

Valedictorian

Sophia Anne Lindquist Dorr, daughter of Dr. Lisa Lindquist and Drs. Greg and Holly Dorr. She has a 4.8998 GPA.

Salutatorian

Elizabeth Mims McKee, daughter of George and Michelle McKee. She has a 4.8584 GPA.

School colors

Midnight blue and gold

Class officers

Marion Alma Price Duncan, president

Kenleigh Anna Benoit, vice president

Avalon Elizabeth Pernell, secretary

Kelsey Ann Curry, treasurer

School motto

Lux et Veritas

Class motto

"There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind." — C.S. Lewis

Candidates for graduation include Sahar Sabah Aryanpure, Joy Tamara Becher, Kenleigh Anna Becher, Laura Elizabeth Brooks, Cameron Rashad Chambers, Ashton Victoria Cochran, Kelsey Ann Curry, Avery Hugh Davis, Maggi Elizabeth Diaz, Sophia Anne Lundquist Dorr, Marion Alma Price Duncan, Hannah Josephine English, Idalia Enos, Elizabeth Livingston Fernandez, Abigail Lee Fleenor, Scott Russell Fulgham II, Seth Randall Fuller, Caroline Faith Greene, Ana DeNae Hargorve, Pouya Mohammad Jalili, Alex Deese Johnson, Hayden Cole Johnson, Shannon Kim, Steven Blake Landreth, Lauren Elizabeth Love, Montrae Christian Madden, Elizabeth Mims McKee, Hadrian Antiwone McNeil, Joseph David Northington, Avalon Elizabeth Pernell, John Pierson Sanders, Stephen Andrew Scharfenberg III, Chandler McNeill Turnipseed, Jesse Leon Wells Jr., John Douglas Woods, Tyler Santell Woods, Melvin Zuckriegl.