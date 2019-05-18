The 13th and 14th virtues of love in I Corinthians 13:7 are that love always hopes and believes all things (KJV, NASB, NRSV), or always trusts (NIV). How does this apply to our love for others?

Falling in love is a free gift from God. Making love last is our gift back to God. Marriage and family are ordained of God. We know this because God married Adam and Eve, and asked them to have children. Surely this applies to all of us.

We all hope and believe that our marriage and family will be full of love, romance and companionship, and will last forever. There will be trials, but we can trust that God will help. That is what His gospel is for.

How does Jesus help us? He teaches us to believe in prayer. Forgive others because Jesus forgives you. Respect others, love them and have compassion enough to feel their distress and rejoice in their happiness. Comfort those who mourn. Never hurt others, which is always a sin.

Help others, which includes honest work, which is why you get paid. Be charitable to those who lack the necessities of life.

Be cheerful, which is having fun with family and friends, the kind of fun that could and should include Jesus.

Remember to be thankful. Thank God for your spouse and children in prayer and actions. They are priceless gifts.

The 15th virtue is that love endures or perseveres. Enduring is more than just bearing a burden. Enduring is lasting a lifetime. Love can endure a lifetime when love’s virtues are practiced daily.

Enduring also is lasting minute to minute. Don’t ever say anything bad about the ones you love, or anyone for that matter. That builds pathways you will regret following.

Similar to enduring, the 16th virtue is that love never fails or ends (NRSV). Never fails is Jesus asking us to be faithful in love as He is faithful to us. Never fails is His promise that true love can last a lifetime and more.

Love and charity never fail to bring happiness. They never fail to please God, and they always bring us closer to God.

Weak from fasting 40 days, Jesus never failed as He faced the master of temptation. Jesus understands why we fail, and so He never fails to offer mercy for sincere repentance.

Deeply distressed, troubled and sore amazed (Mark 14:33, NIV and KJV), Jesus never failed as He felt all the sins and sorrows, all the blood and horror of humanity at Gesthemene and the cross. Jesus feels our godly sorrow, our mourning and pain. Jesus helps us if we ask. May we never fail to recognize His gifts of hope, patience and peace.

