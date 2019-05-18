MONTGOMERY — Holy Spirit softball coach Jeff Laubenthal tried to prepare his Saints for the big stage.

The Class 1A private school played Pinson Valley, Northridge, Brookwood and Bibb County, among others, so his team would be ready for the state’s best should the Saints make the Alabama High School Athletic Association state tournament at Lagoon Park Softball Complex.

“I talked to people to get their advice to see how to best prepare them,” he said. “We thought we had done a good job of that.”

The Saints’ first trip to the state tournament turned into a learning experience as Spring Garden won 6-2 in the opener and Appalachian eliminated them 6-3 on Friday afternoon.

“I was a little disappointed,” Laubenthal said. “We preached all week. We didn’t play scared at all in the regional. We played our best game of the season against Verbena, who was equal to or better than either of these two. We beat them 15-0 in three innings, so the expectations were very high.

“I was just worried about the fact I’m starting two seventh-graders and two eighth-graders and a ninth-grader (at catcher) who’s been calling pitches all year. I was kind of worried that being down here, they’d get a little scared. And I think that was true in the first game.”

Holy Spirit (19-12) fell behind 5-0 in the first five innings before Marianna Sellers had an RBI hit that helped the Saints drive in a pair of runs.

But while there were enough hits (10 in each game), there were few timely hits when the Saints needed runs.

Lilly Laubenthal, the lone senior starter in the field at shortstop, closed out her six-year career for the Saints with a pair of hits in each game.

“I’m going to miss that one,” her father and coach said. “I think she only got out twice the whole tournament. She got on base and played great shortstop for me.”

Olivia Watkins also had a pair of hits in each game and Anna Simon finished the day with three.

Eighth-grade pitcher Alyssa Faircloth pitched both games and had a hit in each game, driving in a run in the Appalachian game.

And while the Saints didn’t have the type of success they were looking for at Lagoon Park, Laubenthal was pleased with his team’s season.

“We challenged them from day one to win every practice,” he said. “Maximum effort, maximum focus, maximum enthusiasm. We started practicing in January and I think they won every practice but one and every game but one (against Hale County).”