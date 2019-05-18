MONTGOMERY — After winning the East Central Regional to earn its third consecutive trip to the Alabama High School Athletic Association state softball tournament, the American Christian Academy Patriots had high expectations.

ACA coach Billy White was as surprised as anyone when his team was shut out 5-0 by Good Hope in a Class 4A elimination-round game on Friday at Lagoon Park Softball Complex, completing an 0-2 day that ended the Patriots’ season.

“Throughout the year, we hit the ball so well,” he said, “then to come here and not get those clutch hits we’re used to getting, it’s frustrating. You could tell the girls were pressing a little bit throughout that last game.”

ACA (32-10) started the day with a 6-4 loss to Rogers, compounding a lack of timely hits with costly errors.

A loss to Good Hope completed a day in which the Patriots lost to a pair of programs making their first-ever trip to the state tournament.

“This is our third year in a row making state so you want to get over that hump, win a couple of games and get the momentum,” White said. “I thought it was an advantage (playing Rogers and Good Hope) because it’s a big spotlight to be on the stage so I thought we could take advantage of it mentally but we couldn’t catch the breaks.”

In the tournament opener, Hannah Reid had an RBI single in the second, Lauren Carroll drove in Kat Grill in the third and two-out singles in the fifth by Mel Fray and Grill drove in a pair of runs but it wasn’t enough to overcome three costly errors.

“That’s not like us,” White said. “We usually play sound defense.”

In the second game, Good Hope got an RBI single from Sidnie English in a three-run third and another one from English as part of a two-run fifth.

ACA, meanwhile, couldn’t come up with the timely hit.

“I feel if we could’ve gotten that one run across, it could have been completely different,” White said.

To make matters worse, junior pitcher Halle Payne was sick after pitching in the tournament opener and couldn’t play in the second game.

The ACA coach was quick to praise his players for the journey to reach Montgomery, however.

“It was an amazing season,” he said. “They were an amazing group to be around. We have nothing to be ashamed about, you just always think about your last game. For them, hopefully, it’ll motivate them to get back here because we have the talent.”

The Patriots lose just two senior starters: third baseman Carroll and Hargrove, a catcher who transferred from Hillcrest.

“(Carroll) has been a leader on the team since the ninth grade,” White said. “It’s going to be interesting to see who can step up and take that leadership role.”