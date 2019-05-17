WAUSAU – A Wausau woman is facing felony battery charges after assaulting Washington County emergency personnel, a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release states.

According to the news release, Elizabeth Bennett, 28, was reportedly unconscious on the side of the street on the 1800 block of Fifth Street when Washington County emergency medical services arrived about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. After treatment was administered, Bennett "started screaming and became physically combative, striking the EMT and paramedic repeatedly."

The incident warranted the assistance of Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies, who found EMS personnel with multiple injuries caused by Bennett, the release states.

Bennett was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail, where she was booked on two charges of felony battery of emergency personnel.