WAUSAU – One man learned a mix of methamphetamine and spice will lead to a conversation with an ATM - and jail time.

About 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Phillip Hardrick entered the local Tom Thumb, opened a Snicker's candy bar, a drink and then proceeded to talk to the store's ATM.

According to Washington County Sheriff's Office, when deputies responded to the scene, Hardrick was running through the parking lot.

"Hardrick told deputies the hand-rolled cigarette in his hand contained 'spice' and he had been smoking it," the release states. "He also advised deputies he had thrown his wallet and belongings into a baseball field because people were trying to kill him."

His wallet and other personal items were located along with a rolled dollar bill, which contained methamphetamine, the release states.

Hardrick, who had been recently released from jail, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on one count of possession of a controlled substance. He also had an active violation of probation warrant at the time of his arrest.