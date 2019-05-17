CHIPLEY - Chipley City Council approved the selection committee's recommendation for grant writing and administrative services.

The unanimous decision of approval came after councilman John Sasser made the motion based on the committee's recommendation to approve the services, ranking David H. Melvin Inc. at the first, Fred Fox Enterprises Inc. at second, and Gray Matter Consulting Group at third.

The rankings were important because different types of grants would require different consulting specializations; however, generally, the rankings give priority as listed in the motion. The service will be funded through the grants themselves.

In other business, the committee approved the general elections qualifying dates of June 10-14 and election dates of Aug. 6-20. Also, the council approved Resolution No. 19-29 for a Florida Forest Service Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant in the amount of $14,840, with a federal share match of 50-percent of the total amount awarded. The grant will purchase eight sets of bunker gear, meeting the fire department's bunker gear needs.