This year, Etowah County Master Gardeners had a few baby’s breath spirea shrubs for sale at the annual plant sale in April. The lovely little specimen plants sold quickly.

In this area, baby’s breath spirea (Spirea thunbergi) makes a lovely addition to any landscape, especially in late winter and early spring when the plant is flowering. The long-living shrub’s graceful, arching branches remain lovely even after the abundance of tiny blossoms fade. In the summer, once the plant ceases to flower for the year, the pale, yellowish green foliage makes a nice companion for the dark green foliage of other shrubs.

Hardy in this area, the clumping plant retains its wispy, slender, green leaves during mild winters. Its dainty white flowers grow in clusters of two or three along slim, limber, arching branches. The tiny snow white flowers appear before the new leaves in late winter or early spring, generally covering the entire shrub, producing a spectacular show.

Baby’s breath spirea performs best in full sun, in well-drained soil, but will do OK in partial shade. The tough little specimen also tolerates the heat and drought of the summers in this area.

The shrub blooms on the previous season’s growth. To have flowers for the following year, pruning should be done soon after flowering ceases, before the upcoming year’s flower buds develop. To prune the shrub, trim off dead, damaged, diseased or overgrown wood at the base of each limb. Remove a few stems from the center of the plant, at the base of each limb, to allow the sun and air to penetrate the shrub. Trim the tips of each arching branch if needed. Do not shear off the top of the shrub; otherwise, the plant’s beautiful fountain-like shape will be ruined.

In late spring and summer, new plants are easily propagated from green tip cuttings. Hardwood cuttings may be taken in the fall. In addition, the plant may be propagated by dividing and transplanting a divided root clump.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.