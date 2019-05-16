Gulf Jazz Society event in St. Andrews neighborhood of Panama City

PANAMA CITY — Santa Rosa Beach jazz pianist and vocalist Sean Dietrich will head a jazz trio in performance of the music of legendary blues and jazz artist Mose Allison, who died in November 2016. The performance will at Alice's on Bayview in St. Andrews at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mose Allison, jazz pianist, vocalist and songwriter, had a unique style and sound that set him apart from all the others. He was a social critic before Bob Dylan and a music satirist before Randy Newman. However, in the 1950s, before forming his own group, he was a straight ahead jazz pianist in groups led by top jazz musicians such as Stan Getz, Zoot Sims, Al Cohn, Gerry Mulligan and Phil Woods.

Later, with his own group, Allison’s performances were described as being "delivered in a casual conversational manner with a melodic Southern accented tone that has a pitch and range ideally suited to his idiosyncratic phrasing, laconic approach and ironic sense of humor." In 2013, at Lincoln Center in New York City, he was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts, the nation’s highest honor for a jazz musician.

Sean Dietrich is one of a handful of jazz pianist/blues singers able to capture the essence of Mose Allison's piano and vocal styles. A Kansas City native, Sean grew up playing and singing Gospel music in the church from as early as he can remember. He wasn't born in the South but he got here as quickly as he could, eventually marrying a sweet Alabama woman.

Sean has received national recognition for his musical and vocal talents, placing in the Phillips National Jazz Piano Competition, performing on NPR, PBS and other prominent venues with some of the finest musicians in the country, and has become a well-established favorite of the Gulf Jazz Society. Possessing talent without limits, Sean is also a best-selling storyteller and author with more than two dozen books in print. As "Sean of the South," he writes lovingly and positively of ordinary Southern people, always stressing their self-worth and importance to the social fabric of the region.

Joining Dietrich for this performance will be Steve Gilmore on bass and Charles Pagano on drums. Steve was Mose Allison’s bassist for an extended period during his career as a first call bassist in NYC.

For reservations, call Amy or Larry at 784-2106. Since Sean is a favorite of many GJS members, it is recommend to call as early as possible for reservations. Admission is $10 for GJS members and $12 for others; pay at the door. Membership applications will be available to enroll new members; 50 percent of the net proceeds from this event will be set aside for an Oaks-by-the-Bay Park restoration fund.

Alice’s on Bayview, 1000 Bayview Ave., offers a full bar and a menu that includes a variety of sandwiches, salads, seafood, and steaks, as well as the popular She Crab Soup and daily specials.