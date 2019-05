WASHINGTON AND HOLMES COUNTIES - Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser recently held a Mother's Day sweepstakes to honor special mothers in our readers' lives. The winners won a $50 gift card from our sweepstakes sponsors Vo's Nails and Tailoring, Cancun's Mexican Grill, and King's Discount Drugs and Sporting Goods. WCN/HCTA gives a special thank you to all who entered.

The winners: 1st place: Peggie Laurie ; 2nd place: Josea Norris; and 3rd place: Jessica Sellers.