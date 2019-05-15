BONIFAY – A Georgia man on felony drug possession after responding to a citizen complaint of a vehicle obstructing the roadway in the area of Highway 181 and Hart Lane in Ponce de Leon, a Holmes County Sheriff's Office news release stated.

A deputy arrived shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, May 5 and made contact with Holmes County Jail Administrator Captain Roy Wade, who had responded to the scene while on his way to work.

The deputy and Wade found a sleeping Howard A. Brown, Jr., of Covington, Georgia in the driver’s seat, and woke him up to request he pull to the side of the road so that he wasn’t obstructing traffic, the news release states.

Brown appeared to be under the influence of a substance, prompting the deputy and administrator to search Brown's vehicle. During the search, deputies discovered a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine under the vehicle’s steering column.

Brown was arrested and transported to Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. As he was being processed by Holmes County Jail staff, it was discovered that Brown had also hidden a bag of methamphetamine inside his person.

Brown was transported to a local hospital to have the methamphetamine removed and is additionally charged with introduction of contraband into a detention facility.