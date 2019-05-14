The murder trial of a Tuscaloosa man accused in the 2017 death of an innocent bystander has been postponed.

Court proceedings were set to begin Monday in the trial of Aderami Onasayna, one of two men accused of killing Robert Graves on Dec. 9, 2017.

Graves, 56, was caught in the crossfire of two men who were firing at one another, police said at the time. He died in the vehicle of a neighbor who was driving him to DCH Regional Medical Center.

The trial was continued to a later date because Onasayna, 25, hasn't yet undergone a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

According to investigators, Onasayna went to a house to confront Cedrick Williams that evening. Onasayna was armed with a gun, which he had on display, police said at the time.

Williams, 27, was also armed with a gun. Graves, who was leaving the house where Willaims was, was caught in the crossfire when gunshots were exchanged. Onasayna was charged with murder and Williams was charged with reckless manslaughter. His case is also pending.