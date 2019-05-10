On May 14, 1572, Cardinal Ugo Boncompagni is elected Pope of the Catholic Church, assuming the name Gregory XIII. Gregory was best known for commissioning the Gregorian calendar to replace the Julian calendar. Gregory commissioned a new calendar after it was found that the average length of the year in the Julian calendar, in use since 45 B.C., was too long. What would later become known as the Gregorian calendar, the new calendar was instituted by Gregory’s papal bull “Inter gravissimas.” The Catholic countries of Spain, Portugal, Poland and Italy complied with the switch over, while Protestant Europe didn’t accept the new calendar for more than a century. Gregory was also known for dedicating himself to the reform of the Catholic Church and putting the recommendations of the Council of Trent into practice.

RELIGION CALENDAR

May 18: Visakha Puja-Buddha Day (Buddhist)

May 23: Lag B/Omer (Jewish)

May 29: Ascension of Bha’u’llah (Baha’i)

May 30: Ascension of Jesus (Christian)

THE WORD

Mahdi: Pronounced “MAAH-dee.” The “guided one” many Muslims believe will appear at the end of times to restore righteousness for a short period before the end of the world.

- ReligionStylebook.com

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Hungary is:

- Roman Catholic: 37.2 percent

- Calvinist: 11.6 percent

- Lutheran: 2.2 percent

- Greek Catholic: 1.8 percent

- Other: 1.9 percent

- None: 18.2 percent

- Unspecified: 27.2 percent