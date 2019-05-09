CHIPLEY - In a special meeting held last Thursday, Chipley City Council unanimously approved the sale of the historic Mongoven building.

The massive building located on the corner of Railroad Avenue downtown sold to a single bidder - Shevaughn Strickland and Kristina Aycock - at $1,000. The property is scheduled to close within the next couple of weeks.

According to the agreement, there will be a restrictive deed to meet certain stipulations regarding the future use and development of the property. The buyers, who were at the meeting, stated the property would be used for business purposes and as a meeting place for a ministry, and that they are prepared to bring the building up to code.

"I'm glad to see it's potentially getting some life breathed into it," said councilman Brett Butler.

Also at the meeting, the council discussed the next steps for selecting a grant writer. City Administrator Dan Miner informed the council three submittals had been received, and the next step was to approve a selection committee. The council approved the following individuals for the committee: Martha Compton, Richard Williams, Patrice Tanner, and Stacey Webb.