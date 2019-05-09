The Port St. Joe municipal election season comes to a climax, though maybe not the end, with the arrival of Tuesday’s Election Day.

Election Day voting will take place not at the Fire Station, as is traditional, but at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 401 Long Ave.

Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET.

City elections are non-partisan and city-wide; every voter has an opportunity to cast a vote in every race.

Early voting continues through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

“We have just been going right along, very steady,” said Supervisor of Elections John Hanlon.

After three days of early voting, as of Wednesday morning, 318 early votes had been cast while another 260 absentee ballots had been returned.

The important item for every voter at the ballot box is photo/signature identification.

All addresses, Hanlon said, may not align with that on voter registrations and that is okay this cycle.

“We know we have a lot of displaced voters, voters who are living in trailers on their property,” Hanlon said. “As long as their intention is to move back into that address, we are fine.

“We have a lot of folks in that boat, whose address may not match that on their voter registration. It is not an issue we are going to be pressing people about.”

Voters have choices in two races.

In Group 1, incumbent Eric Langston faces a challenge from Cassie Studstill, seeking elected office for the first time.

For mayor/commissioner, incumbent Mayor Bo Patterson is facing former commissioner Rex Buzzett and Christy McElroy, seeking her first elected office.

“If nobody receives 50 percent-plus one, the top two candidates would go to a runoff,” Hanlon said.

The runoff, under normal timelines, would be June 18, which is Election Day for the House District 7 special election.

Hanlon said it would be his recommendation to move the runoff back one week.