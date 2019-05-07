The research involved a comparison across 26 key measures of cost, health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.

Well, we're better than Alabama and Mississippi.

In research conducted by Wallet Hub, Florida scored poorly among the best states in the U.S. to have a baby, ranking No. 39 out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The research involved a comparison across 26 key measures of cost, health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness. Wallet Hub noted that "Our data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita."

No. 1 in the ranking was Vermont with an overall score of 69.61. No. 2 was Massachusetts, nearly two points behind at 67.76.

Florida scored well off the pace with an aggregate score of 37.99. The bottom three were South Carolina (27.53), Alabama (25.28) and Mississippi (23.16).

Source: WalletHub

Best States to Have a Baby

From first to worst, the rankings for the best states in the U.S. to have a baby according to Wallet Hub research.

State Rank, Total Score: Cost-Health Care-Baby Friendly-Family Friendly

1. Vermont, 69.61: 20-1-8-5

2. Massachusetts, 67.76: 27-3-12-1

3. Minnesota, 67.06: 18-4-5-2

4. New Hampshire, 65.65: 11-2-40-3

5. North Dakota, 63.21: 2-19-19-4

6. Connecticut, 59.30: 39-13-3-11

7. Colorado, 57.80-38: 8-4-14

8. Nebraska, 56.59-19: 15-22-9

9. District of Columbia, 56.44: 28-37-1-N/A

10. California, 56.07: 50-11-6-10

11. Washington, 55.99: 26-14-14-13

12. Utah, 55.17: 24-17-10-16

13. Hawaii, 55.04: 14-12-2-33

14. Iowa, 54.95: 25-21-21-8

15. Rhode Island, 54.79: 36-6-9-22

16. Oregon, 54.67: 12-10-11-25

17. Maine, 54.03: 21-7-37-17

18. New York, 53.86: 42-27-13-7

19. Wisconsin, 53.65: 46-22-18-6

20. New Jersey, 50.64: 43-30-16-12

21. Illinois, 50.56: 32-24-20-15

22. Ohio, 48.26: 3-34-34-23

23. Maryland, 47.61: 5-29-27-29

24. Kansas, 47.40: 35-9-36-26

25. Virginia, 47.04: 17-28-35-21

26. Pennsylvania, 46.78: 4-32-51-18

27. South Dakota, 46.18: 49-16-45-19

28. Idaho, 45.87: 13-18-24-34

29. Alaska, 45.83: 51-5-7-39

30. Montana, 43.46: 15-23-46-27

31. Indiana, 42.52: 8-42-30-30

32. Michigan, 42.43: 6-35-39-35

33. Wyoming, 42.09: 48-33-17-28

34. Delaware, 41.97: 37-20-41-31

35. Texas, 41.49: 40-44-29-20

36. Kentucky, 40.76: 7-38-33-37

37. Missouri, 40.22: 31-39-43-24

38. Arizona, 39.12: 22-25-38-40

39. Florida, 37.99: 41-40-28-32

40. North Carolina, 37.46: 30-31-42-38

41. Tennessee, 35.26: 44-47-15-36

42. Nevada, 34.78: 33-26-48-41

43. New Mexico, 34.74: 16-36-25-50

44. Arkansas, 33.69: 9-49-26-43

45. Georgia, 33.60: 23-43-31-42

46. West Virginia, 32.17: 10-45-47-47

47. Oklahoma, 31.93: 45-41-23-45

48. Louisiana, 30.57: 1-51-32-46

49. South Carolina, 27.53: 34-48-49-44

50. Alabama, 25.28: 47-46-50-48

51. Mississippi, 23.16: 29-50-44-49

