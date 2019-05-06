CHIPLEY – A traffic stop near Falling Waters State Park has landed one man in jail on a felony drug charge.

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on State Park Road just before 7 p.m. last Friday night. During a search, the driver 37-year-old Jacob Dwayne Brown, of Grand Ridge, was in possession of a container which tested positive for methamphetamine. Also located was a prescription medication known as hydrocodone.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on one count of possession of controlled substance without a prescription.