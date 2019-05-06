Quicken Loans; Mortgagor: Roy Robichaux, Alison Robichaux; Lot 4 Blk 6 Country Club Gardens; $152,250; Entry#1272368 on 2/1[1/2]019.

Movement Mortgage LLC; Mortgagor: Gina Dufrene, Jeremy Dufrene; Lot 11 & 12 Blk 7 Nolans Hyland; $189,905; Entry#1272370 on 2/1[1/2]019.

South Louisiana Bank; Mortgagor: Shanna Schaubhut, Keith Schaubhut; Lot 13 Blk 3 Four Points Hights; $100,000; Entry#1272374 on 2/1[1/2]019.

Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; Mortgagor: Cynthia Vincent, Donald Vincent II; Section 66 & 67 T15S R17E; $205,463; Entry#1272397 on 2/1[1/2]019.

First American Bank and Trust; Mortgagor: Michael Dion Jr; Lot 4 Blk 2 Waverly Estates; $222,230; Entry#1272400 on 2/1[1/2]019.

Pedestal Bank; Mortgagor: Lance Ledet; Lot 4 Blk 9 Central Lafourche; $20,000; Entry#1272414 on 2/12/2019.

Pedestal Bank; Mortgagor: Tobi Louviere, Jerome Louviere Jr; Lot 4 Blk 1 Grand Marnier; $80,664; Entry#1272416 on 2/12/2019.

JPMorgan Chase Bank; Mortgagor: Randy Fazande, Erika Fazande; Lot 4 Blk 3 Paradise Cove; $235,000; Entry#1272419 on 2/12/2019.

JPMorgan Chase Bank; Mortgagor: Debra Adams; Lot 6 Blk 1 Blue Ridge Point; $50,000; Entry#1272421 on 2/12/2019.

Interlinc Mortgage Services LLC; Mortgagor: Shantea Henderson; Lot 3 Caillouet L E & W P Martin; $66,179; Entry#1272428 on 2/12/2019.

Patterson State Bank; Mortgagor: Glynn Haines; Lot 1A & 2 Blk 2 Point Fourchon Development; $300,000; Entry#1272432 on 2/12/2019.

DSLD Mortgage LLC; Mortgagor: Todd Hebert, Amy Shely; Lot 96 Highland Oaks; $220,207; Entry#1272435 on 2/12/2019.

American South Financial Services LLC; Mortgagor: Kristen Lanegrasse, Matthew Lanegrasse; Lot 3 Blk 3 Landmark Estates; $174,503; Entry#1272439 on 2/12/2019.

Regions Bank; Mortgagor: John Duty, Brooke Duty; Lot 22 Blk 14 Sugar Ridge West; $190,000; Entry#1272451 on 2/12/2019.

Oceanside Mortgage Co; Mortgagor: Tierany Plaisance; Lot 2 & 3 Blk 3 Mike Williams & Errol Duet Commonly Known as Le Village; $172,911; Entry#1272463 on 2/13/2019.

DSLD Mortgage LLC; Mortgagor: Stephanie Matte, John-Paul Bourn; Lot 132 Highland Oaks; $231,670; Entry#1272465 on 2/13/2019.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC; Mortgagor: Beth Duplantis; Lot 1 Blk 6 Sugar Oak; $78,737; Entry#1272480 on 2/13/2019.

Regions Bank; Mortgagor: Kimberly Landry, Kenneth Landry; Lot 7 Blk 1 Grace Court Estates; $30,000; Entry#1272481 on 2/13/2019.

Loandepot.com LLC; Mortgagor: Melissa Griffin, Darren Griffin; Lot 14 Blk 1 A J Mayet; $157,500; Entry#1272500 on 2/13/2019.