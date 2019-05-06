CHIPLEY - A motorcyclist from Alvarado, Texas died Thursday afternoon after colliding with another motorcyclist traveling on I-10.

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Daryl Thompson had accelerated to catch up with two other motorcyclists when his motorcycle collided with that of Michael Fife, of Hurst, Texas, who had adjusted his speed to slow down so that the rest of the bikers could catch up.

Thompson's motorcycle collided with the rear of Fife's, causing Fife to run into the third motorcycle involved in the collision driven by Darrian Benson, 32, of Cedar Hill, Texas.

"All occupants were thrown from their respective motorcycles," FHP reports.

Both Benson and Fife remain in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing and alcohol does was not a contributing factor in the collision, according to the release.