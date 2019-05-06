BONIFAY - Holmes County 4-H and Students Working Against Tobacco recently teamed up for an Earth Day initiative.

The two groups removed cigarette butts from Veterans Park and adopted a three-tier planter located in front of the park near the Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo sign. With the later project, the groups planted a patriotic theme of red, white and blue flowers and plants, topping it off with beach-themed decorations.

"Partnering with other youth-oriented organizations is mutually beneficial as it reinforces life skills and teamwork and fosters an environment to cultivate leadership skills," a Florida Department of Health news release stated.

Earth Day was observed nationally on April 22.