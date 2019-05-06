ARIES (March 21-April 19): A lack of responsiveness from a loved one or friend could bring your spirits down. Your mood can be uplifted if you rise above the daily grind and throw yourself into passionate pursuits.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Try to understand that a partner is not deliberately ignoring you but is involved in something of importance and worthy of their time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It isn't necessary to plot and plan where money is concerned. A rare planetary configuration is forming that could bring long term financial security and tranquility.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be sure to take care of your current obligations and clear your decks before you let yourself get carried away with a new idea or key project.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stand up straight with determination. People you are working with are focused on serious business matters so be sure to present your most professional demeanor.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While words might not always be crystal clear, actions communicate clearly. You and a partner can realize a common dream using a team effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your ability to act quickly to earn their approval. You might not be able to win someone's love today, but thoughtful actions will increase the odds for the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pave the way for lucrative business arrangements by being willing to adapt and try new methods. You have creative ideas that can easily be put into action during the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Powerful ideas are in play behind the scenes. This is a good time to cheerfully cooperate with someone's plans or align yourself with action-oriented people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Waiting out a brief period of stress will prevent you from making a poor decision that could affect your immediate family. Being too demanding can put you at odds with others or cause a serious rift.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can count on your love's loyalty and reliability. Facts and figures or a discussion of the bottom line right now could be a logical way to your partner's heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): With time and persistence, ocean waves wear down even the hardest stone. Stick to your future goals by remaining consistent with your plan.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You can easily connect with other people who share your interests as the next five to six weeks unfold. Grab any opportunities that appear in early July as they could permanently improve some part of your life. Use them as a springboard to a more comfortable existence. You may need to work hard and methodically to meet high standards in the second half of July. Early September is the best time to make key decisions about your future since you will have better guidance and wise advice from your supporters.