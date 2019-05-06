GRACEVILLE - Attendees at West Florida Electric Coop's 82nd Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Day looked on as the U.S. flag waved in suspension between two buckets trucks - a symbol of reverence to Bo Ussery, one of three linemen fatally struck in the line of duty by an impaired driver about two weeks after Hurricane Michael.

"October 24 is when I lost one of my best friends, Bo Ussery, one of the top notch employees at this co-op, along with two others, Ryan Barrett and George Cesil from Lee Electrical Contractors," said WFEC CEO and EVP Ty Peel, as he was quoted in a news release. "Tragically, three great men were taken from us that day. It will forever be on my mind. I will miss him greatly. Three months after the storm, the board of trustees passed a resolution naming the engineering and operations building after James 'Bo' Ussery."

According to the release, Peel then presented a commemorative bronze plaque that will be mounted in the WFEC's engineering and operations building in Graceville.

Also at the event, which featured health screenings, entertainment and several informational booths, also welcomed special guest Congressman Neal Dunn. He presented a flag to Ussery's family and offered some words of praise for the late lineman.

"You know this is a business meeting, but we are also here to celebrate some heroes – and there were thousands of heroes spawned by this storm," Dunn said. "Every day someone is doing heroic, kind, generous things for their neighbors. And that’s what Bo was doing and we single him out to recognize him because he gave his life in the line of duty serving us. We should remember heroes like that because it is heroes like that who make life worth living. I want you to know your country is grateful, your community is grateful and your neighbors are grateful."

The April 27 event served as a business meeting and announced that Tim Alford received 2,336 votes and will continue serving as District 2 Trustee.