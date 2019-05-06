CHIPLEY - A new boardwalk and platform at Falling Waters State Park will give more people access to its 73-foot waterfall and sinkhole.

The project, which began construction earlier this year, is slated to be complete within the month. The new boardwalk will be compliant with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) regulations and include handrails.

"It's a definite huge improvement for the park and for the area," said Park Manager Aaron Miller. "Not only does it give us an additional view of the features of the waterfall, but it also gives those who possibly would have never had the opportunity to get that close down there an opportunity."

The project was funded by a state appropriation for the state park system, with some delay due to hurricanes that hit south Florida over the last few years.

The other platform was had limited access due to damages from Hurricane Michael. The new one will be more accessible.

"That's the kind of thing that we like to see: a face when someone actually see the beauty we get to see," Miller said.

Located at 1130 State Park Road, Falling Waters State Park is 171 acres and boasts of being the home of the state's highest waterfall. The park is currently open daily 8 a.m. to sundown. For more information, go to www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/falling-waters-state-park.