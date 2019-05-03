Go.Verizon report cites short commute times and vibrant arts scene

SARASOTA — Go.Verizon ranked Sarasota second among 300 cities on its list of "Best Small Cities to Start a Small Business."

The company, the online retailer of Verizon products, looked at factors that would categorize these cities as “small” without dipping into “town” status.

Go.Verizon also examined the financial climate of each city and an overview of its demographics, including population, education, travel time to work, income per capita, broadband access, loans per capita and tax scores.

Topping the list was Logan, Utah, a community in the northern part of that state that is home to Utah State University. There were three other Utah cities on the list: Taylorsville, South Jordan and Lehi.

Two other Florida markets also made the top 10: Coral Gables and Doral.

Of Sarasota, Go.Verizon wrote: "It’s a good time to be in business in Florida, it seems — cities in the Sunshine State make up 30% of this list’s top 10 and nearly half of the top 50.

"What gives Sarasota the edge? Maybe it’s the shorter commute time than its fellow Floridian top-tenners, Coral Gables and Doral. It could be the rich, tourist-fueled economy and thriving cultural arts scene that draw not only snowbirds but also young entrepreneurs to the city, amping up the innovative atmosphere," Go.Verizon said. "Or maybe it’s the idyllic beaches spread along the Gulf of Mexico that make life for denizens feel like a constant vacation. Maybe it’s a little bit of everything.

"Whatever it is, Sarasota is riding the upward trend like a boss."



