I sat in on a meeting of local artists this week at the Panama City Center for the Arts as they asked questions of three representatives from the Department of State's Division of Cultural Affairs.

These are the folks who administer grants to local arts organizations like Bay Arts Alliance, as well as non-profits like CityArts Cooperative, Floriopolis and other groups. (Not that either of those have received grants from the state.)

As Heather Parker, founder of Floriopolis said, the application process is complex; she has applied for lots of grants over the years, many successfully, but she's never succeeded in even completing an application through the state's online process. She said it "stumped" her.

The representatives, only one of whom had fringe on her jeans and was thus immediately recognizable as an artist, tried to explain where the funding comes from (when it is approved by Legislature, as that's not always a given), as well as how they review applications. They encouraged local artists and organizations to develop contacts with their state representatives so when appropriation bills come across their desks, they'll recognize the local need.

Denise Cox, representing the Panama City Pops Orchestra, noted the importance of writing letters to elected officials at all levels to keep the Hurricane Michael-ravaged Panhandle in their thoughts.

Jennifer Jones, executive director of Bay Arts Alliance, echoed the importance of advocacy right now, as the state is currently considering everything from Florida Humanities Council funds to shuttering Visit Florida.

"All of these areas are important as industries in the economy and go directly to quality of life, historic preservation and economic vitality," Jones said. "And in Bay County right now (post-hurricane), more than just important."

So let's just go ahead and address something: It's not like a ton of money goes to the arts anyway. For instance, the National Endowment for the Arts is only 0.004 percent of the federal budget (less than half of one-hundredth of one percent) according to numbers supplied by the Department of State. And the NEA is the funding source for money given to local arts organizations through the state legislature.

But the arts return an estimated $22.3 billion in revenue to local, state and federal governments, according to the same source, meaning a strong arts community makes it easier for the government to balance its checkbook each year. The arts are able to return that much because they aren't dependent only on public money; all of these grants require matching funds to be raised through other sources.

While we're at it, let's address the idea that the private sector will pick up the bill if government funding falls through. Maybe that's true, if you're talking about big cities with strong arts foundations and a surplus of corporate donors. That leaves rural areas and poorer districts without funding or access to arts programs — programs that have been proven in studies, over and over again, to have direct positive impacts on student learning, local economies, and the physical and mental health of people in all walks of life and all levels of income.

The University of Florida's Center for Arts in Medicine was originally partially funded by the NEA through a Cultural Affairs grant, for instance.

If you want to know more about the educational benefits of the arts, check out DOS.MyFlorida.com/cultural/ArtsInEducation. And if you're more interested in how the arts can have an impact on an area's economic prosperity, take a look at AmericansForTheArts.org or study details at DOS.MyFlorida.com/cultural.

Peace.

Tony Simmons is a writer and editor with The News Herald. His column appears each week in the Entertainer.