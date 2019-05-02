FORT WALTON BEACH — The savory aroma of bratwurst, homemade beer cheese and pretzels will soon fill the air of the old Staff's Restaurant on Miracle Strip Parkway.

The Bavarian's Wirtshaus, an authentic southern German eatery, will open at 24 Miracle Strip Parkway Saturday. Rainer and Simone Schmitt, owners of the new eatery, said they hope the Wirtshaus (German for "tavern") will offer much-needed food diversity in the city.

Rainer Schmitt, who went to school for three years in Germany to become a butcher, will be the main chef. He will serve his homemade Blaue Zipfel, which are brats simmered and served with onions and carrots in a savory and sour broth with German rye bread.

"My husband learned how to cook from his mother and his grandmother," Simone said. "We have a good German community here and they are looking for our unique food. You can't find this food somewhere else around here. I think there are so many restaurants from one type of country, so you need an addition to the variety."

There will also be the $8.50 Obatzda, homemade beer cheese with a pretzel; $9.50 Fleischküchla, a huge homemade meatball; and the $9.50 Bayrisch Reuben, sliced fleischküchla in Reuben rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Bavarian dressing.

Imported German beer and a selection of Reisling wines will also be served.

The building where the Bavarian is housed has remained a landmark in Fort Walton Beach for decades. It was the former home to Staff's Restaurant, which closed its doors in 2013 after 100 years of serving seafood, steaks and more. The Schmitts did an extensive remodel to the inside of the building, while the outside of the restaurant kept its rustic wooden charm.

The new eatery, decorated in German family heirlooms like traditional German dresses, dolls and mugs, will seat 116 customers. A private party room, trimmed with Oktoberfest ornaments, is also available.

The restaurant will be open for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and for dinner from 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. It's also open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

"Everyone is welcome here," Simone said. "Even if you are a hard worker and dirty, we won't kick you out."