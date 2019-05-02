Gerald Dale Stokoe, Sr. was born Sept. 19, 1942 in New Brunswick, Canada.

He departed this life on July 20, 2018 in Taylor County, Florida.

He was an avid golfer and loved fishing.

Gerald retired from the United States Air Force after 26 years of service.

He helped many organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots and Coats for Kids.

He had a day named after him, Jerry Stokoe Day.

Gerald Stokoe was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald E. Stokoe and Maude Stokoe, his sisters, Vera Stokoe and his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Brown Stokoe of Port St. Joe, Florida.

He leaves to cherish his memories his children, two daughters and two sons: Sherry Batten and Patty Stokoe, both of Petersburg, VA, Gerald D. Stokoe, Jr. (Rebecca) of Chester, VA and Michael J. Stokoe of Petersburg, VA; his grandchildren, Stephen and Jeffrey Batten of Petersburg, VA; and his brother and sister-in-law, Charley and June Stokoe of California.

His memorial service was held 2 p.m. ET July 25, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Port St. Joe.

The family would like to thank William Comforter for the awesome cake he shared with family and friends.