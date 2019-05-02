BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) " A bid to make secret information about anyone who provides drugs or medical equipment for Louisiana executions has been diverted for more committee review before it can reach the full House for debate.

The proposal by Republican Rep. Nicholas Muscarello of Hammond is aimed at restarting lethal injections in a state that held its last execution in 2010.

The House criminal justice committee advanced the legislation Wednesday without objection. The House redirected the bill Thursday to a second committee that considers public records exemptions.

The legislation would shield from the public information about the person or company that manufactures, transports or prescribes supplies for an execution.

Louisiana's corrections department says it can't get lethal injection drugs because companies don't want their products associated with executions.

House Bill 258: www.legis.la.gov