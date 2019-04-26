We (Etowah County Master Gardeners) would like to give a big “thank you” to everyone who attended this year’s annual plant sale. Saturday is the association’s half-price sale. We will be selling plants from 8 a.m. until noon. Please come by 3200 West Meighan Blvd. and pick up some really good buys.

I love this time of year. The weather is nice and, at our house, most of our spring-blooming plants are flowering at the same time. Most years in our landscape, a few azaleas and other plants will bloom, and then when they cease to bloom, a few more azaleas and other plants will bloom, and they will continue following that pattern until everything finishes blooming. That way, we have a small bit of color for quite a long time, but that is not what is happening this year.

Right now, we are enjoying a large, sweeping burst of color at one time. I walked the landscape this morning and saw several dogwood trees in bloom, as well as a fringe tree, a few irises, a double file viburnum, several clusters of columbine, quite a few remaining clumps of narcissus, a few roses, one clematis vine, 2 red buckeye bushes and about 40 azalea shrubs all in bloom at the same time. That is not counting all the beautiful, colorful foliage from several shrubs, Japanese maples and other trees in our yard. I can’t remember ever having this much color at once.

All of our weeds are doing well, too. Right now, we have a helper who is digging and pulling weeds, picking up downed tree limbs and raking leaves. When the yard clean-up is complete, we will be distributing a couple hundred bags of shredded pinebark mulch. Once that is complete, our landscape should be in pretty good condition.

I’m ready to plant a few vegetables now. For the past few years, I have grown tomatoes, cucumber and squash in containers, and it has worked great for us. We do not plant a huge vegetable garden. We plant just what we are able to eat.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.