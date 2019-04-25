There’s NO excuse for Child abuse!

Know the signs...and act!

April is national child abuse awareness month.

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman's Club works to educate our community so NO child grows up in fear and or hurt.

If you suspect child abuse of any age, notify a teacher, minister, law enforcement or call Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873. Dial 911 in an emergency.

Let the law investigate.

You can remain anonymous sunless you are in a profession required by law to report.

www.Dontmissthe signs.org

Signs of Teen abuse:

• Overly aggressive, or compliant

• Attitude if not teen's usual behavior

• Burns, bruises, welts or self mutilation

• Substance abuse

• Lack of appropriate hygiene, dress or

• Nutrition

• Recurring urinary tract infections

• Suicide attempts or running away

• Sexually transmitted diseases

• Repeated school absences

Pinwheels for Protection

Pinwheels for Prevention is part of a national movement to change the way people think about child abuse prevention. It is important for all to learn about healthy child development, reinforcing positive parenting practices and taking action on behalf of the children and families in our communities. The blue with silver pinwheels represent the safe, happy and healthy childhoods that all children deserve. They were planted by Caleb and Zeke Cooper, members Barbie Russell, Betty Jo Cooper, Debbi Odierna, Caroline Dean, Sandy Partridge, Patty Fisher and not pictured Rhonda Alderman