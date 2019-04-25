Today, we hear about how World War II changed Florida forever. From oil, rope and boat parts in the ocean to a drastically increased population. Welcome to Florida Time, a weekly column about Florida history.

When World War II came to Florida, it wasn't in the form of grainy newsreel footage from the other side of the world.

Instead, it was right in front of us. Smoke and flame roiled the sea and filled the horizon. Beaches were strewn with oil, rope and boat parts.

And drowned, shattered, charred bodies.

Residents watched from shore and wondered if the German U-boat guns might turn toward them. Authorities rounded up people with German or Japanese names. Rumors spread like oil slicks. German prisoners of war toiled in sugar fields not far from unnerved homemakers.

None of that, as momentous as it was, was as big as what the war did to the region long term.

Q: So what was World War II’s impact on Florida?

The number of bases in the state jumped from eight in 1940 to 172 in 1943. Military bases were hewn from the wilderness. Hotels and other facilities were commandeered as hospitals and training centers. Locals still reeling from the Depression were put to work hammering nails or slicing pies.

Waves of boys, some still in their teens, came from the tenements of chilly northern cities or the sparse farms of the nation's heartland and found themselves in a tropical paradise where...whaddya know? It's February and it's lovely!

When the war ended, many of those boys decided this was where they wanted to live.

From 1940 to 1950, Florida's population leaped from 2 million to 3 million. By 1970, it was 7 million. The little southern backwater of oranges, alligators and motels would never be the same.

In the first weeks of 1942, just after Pearl Harbor had pulled America headlong into a two-front war, U-boats began their deadly work operating almost with impunity. The same lights that drew tourists to Florida's exciting coastal cities also silhouetted the doomed ships in German gun sights.

Off Florida alone, just between February and May 1942, they sank 24 ships. Sixteen of them from Cape Canaveral to Boca Raton. The Florida attacks killed hundreds of men and sent millions of dollars in cargo and oil to the bottom. Germany preyed on tankers plying Florida's crowded shipping lanes. Ships riding the Gulf Stream or squeezing between it and the coast were funneled into a narrow killing field.

German commanders were under orders to target only ships but South Floridians didn't know that. Residents painted headlights black. Authorities coordinated blackouts. Beach watchers patrolled on horseback.

Beachfront hotels and restaurants, worried about business, resisted orders for coastal cities to dim lights which silhouetted tankers in subs' sights. There were other precautions. Street lights were hooded to cast only a small circle of light downward. Patrol dogs ran people off the beaches at night.

By the summer of 1942, the United States finally instituted convoys. Destroyers, sub chasers and other small military boats escorted the ships, their gray shapes moved slowly and silently across the horizon.

And the perceived threat wasn't just out at sea. Paranoia also led authorities to detain people on the slightest suspicion of evasion. By late February 1942, news reports showed FBI agents made 55 raids in the West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale areas, arresting 29 suspected enemies and confiscating guns and cameras.

Eventually, the attacks tapered off and there were only four off Florida in 1943 and none in 1944 and 1945.

