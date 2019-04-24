ESTO - The late Horace "Hoss" Russell would grant nicknames to everyone he holds dearly. Now, he has earned a few his own.

"You couldn't beat him, he had a heart of gold," said JR Redmon.

Russell passed away April 7 to complications associated with cancer. For nearly six years, he and his wife Jessie Register dedicated themselves to volunteering their time to the Esto Fire Department bi-weekly FarmShare food distribution events held the first and third Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. at Esto Park.

On Thursday, about 50-60 people stopped by the park to pick up food and remember Hoss. Register, along with Russell's son, the Esto Fire Department, presented a plaque in his honor as a way to dedicate the food distribution program to him.

"He was my friend for 20 years and I miss him with all my heart," said Cecil Mullins, 72. "It's hard to be here today. If he couldn't help you, he wouldn't harm you."

"You never heard him complain," said Debbie Hodges, a volunteer earned the nickname "Feisty" by Hoss. "He was a good man."

"He's up there doing what he loves to do - he's up there casting his net right now," said Robert Hawkins, Russell's fishing partner who knew him for about six years.

The Esto Fire Department Chief presented the plaque to Russell's son at the memorial ceremony.

Register and Russell got involved with the food distribution through their daughter who used to work at the Esto Fire Station. After the first time, Register knew it was something she would do for many years to come.

The FarmShare boxes vary in sizes, however, they include various food items at no cost to the recipient. Since Hurricane Michael struck the area on Oct. 10, the number of food boxes given away has increased from 60 to about 100, according to Register.

No identification or proof of income is required and the recipient does not have to be from Holmes County. Donations are accepted, as well.

For more information, contact Jessie Register at 850-768-0601 or the Esto Fire Department at Esto Town Hall, 850-263-9787.