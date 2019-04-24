With the promise of a grant, our city is now hoping to make some improvements that will lead to some kind of development for our little city which so badly needs revitalization. A community brainstorming meeting the week before last brought some community leaders and interested people to the Chamber of Commerce building to attempt to focus on a project that will best utilize the grant that has been approved.

All agreed that improving the appearance of downtown Bonifay is top priority, but we also agreed that bringing back some kind of business to the downtown area is a real need as well.

Some areas of need were expressed. A dependable work force is crucial to bringing in an industry. Affordable housing is another issue. Code enforcement to alleviate unsightly properties is also an issue. The Mayor explained that a volunteer code enforcement board is required for codes to be enforced. Last week’s paper announced that three people have agreed to serve on that board and 5 are needed. Hopefully, by now that number has been reached.

Accessibility to the downtown businesses due to distance from the street is also a problem, making streetside parking difficult. The condition of the multi-owner parking lot also limits available parking..

A profile of Bonifay shows that the population is 2818 people with the median age of 38.6. There are 1,074 household with an average of 2.26 people living in each household. There are 223 total businesses employing 2042 workers. The majority of the businesses are service oriented such as Doctors Memorial Hospital and Bonifay Nursing and Rehab. Government employed the next highest number and unemployment is at 4.8 percent. Educationally, 19 percent have no high school diploma, 29% have high school diplomas and 27% have some college and 16% have 4 year college degrees or higher. The median household income is $35,457 with 34% of the population below the poverty level.

There were some specific actions that need to be taken, but no specific project was named. Some suggestions included: the city take over the privately owned parking lot and maximize its capacity. Petition DOT to improve the sidewalk situation so that stores are more accessible. Maximize the rear of the businesses for easier parking and entrance to businesses on Waukesha ST. Make the old Padgett Drug Store into a covered “mini-mall” and encourage small shops to set up in there. Example: make-up or other home-based businesses,a bakery, an ice cream parlor, cottage industries such as candles, soap, candies and etc. a weekly or more often farmers market.

The City and the County should take a hard stance on the state and the EPA to release the numerous old service stations that dot the towns and countryside to be used for possible development.

We had visitors at the blueberry farm this week chauffeured about town by Ret. Judge Russ Cole representing the Department of State and Historical preservation . They were looking at Bonifay’s assets and will be meeting again in another Town Hall Meeting on April 22 at the Chamber of Commerce on Byrd Ave from 5 to 6 P.M.

The push to have individuals or businesses adopt the city-owned flower pots is a good start to improving the looks of downtown. The one Jack Lock and Panhandle Lumber have planted on the corner of Hwy 79 and 90 is very attractive. Hopefully others will follow their example. The paintings in the windows have drastically improved the looks of downtown. Thank you Brandy and whoever else is responsible.

If everyone who is able will take responsibility for making your little corner of the world a better place, we can make a difference in our community. Improvement starts with I. I am only one. I can’t do everything but I can do something. What I can do, I will do to make my town a better place. Will You?