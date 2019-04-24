BONIFAY - In a unanimous vote, Bonifay City Council approved a motion to reject all of the bids for a road project opened at its previous meeting.

The city has about $233,000 in local option gas tax to use toward the project. Although the council had estimated upwards of $400,000 to complete it - with the plan to borrow the difference between available dollars and the chosen bid - council members at the last meeting tasked councilman Ricky Callahan, who is also the appointee over the city's roads department to prioritize the 17 roads.

At Monday's meeting, he recommended the board nix Banfill Road, seeing that it made up about one-fifth - $106,000 - of the total costs.

"With Banfill being the highest cost, my thinking was that we could do four more roads if we didn't do Banfill," he said, noting he voted in approval of the entire rejection after learning at the meeting the council had rejected improvements on the road several times. "We're going to probably put it back on because that's what the majority wants to do."

However, he said, he expects bidders to increase the per-road rate due to a decrease in the number of roads - should the council decide to remove some roads off of the list before reissuing a request for proposals. He also expressed some angst that the companies will not be receptive to rebidding.

"I think we're doing the right thing," he concluded.

With some direction from the city's attorney, Mayor James Sims also believes rebidding is a viable option and will result in satisfaction for residents living on the road.

"The people on that street, they're upset, so they want the road fixed," he said, noting the council had rejected the repairs on Banfill three to five times before.

"The reasonable ideal was the bids would not have been that high," Sims said. "But, that didn't happen, it superseded that amount. Therefore, prioritizing the ones we have to get to - which Banfill is one of the worse ones - to get it done."

The bus routes that cutoff through that area destroyed the word, he noted.

"We need to help take care of them because we've bumped them five times," he added.

"I want all 17 roads done ... I'm thinking that the contractors will come back and be more realistic with us."

Also at the meeting, the council unanimously approved travel trailer utility hook ups for First Baptist Church construction workers over about a year, at the expense of the church.

"These are people bringing themselves to the city to do free services for a project that is taking place in the community," Sims said, noting the access is already available.

Callahan spoke up about being leery about approving the hook ups because, in the past, the council had rejected a similar request.

"This is a special exception with what they are doing there," Callahan said, adding the previous request was to replace a mobile home with a travel trailer as a permanent residence. "These are not going to be permanent residences."

In other business, the council approved the appointment of the following people to the new code enforcement board: Judge Russ Cole, for three years; Bob Davis, for three years; Leo McCann, for two years; Judy Powell, for two years; and Barbara Sanders, for one year.

The board, which is tasked with handling all current and future code violations, will select its own chairman and meeting times and dates.