ARIES (March 21-April 19): This isn't a good time to interview for a job with a competitor or to get involved in an outside affair because your lack of faith could be easily found out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might need to demonstrate new tech skills or your grasp of the latest trends. You can shine in business and workplace situations if you act like a pro.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Find yourself some quiet space so that you can ground and center yourself and you'll be able to keep it all in balance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick to your role and routines. For now, what you think is an escape route could prove to be a dead end. Accept your limitations, until you have a better plan.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People at your workplace could be used to old-school ideas, and this isn't the time to break the rules or buck the system. At the same time, stay open to new technologies that are more efficient.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What seems enticing today however might not satisfy you tomorrow. Don't get lured off course, wait a while before making crucial decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Trust that your partner or friends will be there when you need them. If either of you plays both ends against the middle, disillusionment could lead to a breakup.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You will find it easy to act on your convictions and to get favors from those who appreciate your expertise. Make sensible decisions about your commitments if you are making changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the time you need for organization and preparation before you start a new project. Someone could take advantage of your desire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The daily grind could be wearing down your patience, but your persistence will eventually pay off. Spend money only if there is an important reason to do so.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Suspicions or doubt can cloud a financial decision. Wait a few days before making an irrevocable leap, especially if it concerns love or money.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Achieving your desires could be blocked for now. You might drown in a sea of great ideas but not be able to manifest your creativity enough.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Some circumstances that have held you back may drop away but you must guard against daydreaming away your time as you enjoy your new freedom. You may feel uncertain if some things remain unresolved but if you are flexible you will be able to wait for better timing to put your plans into motion. Things could change or conditions could shift in August, so it is best to hold off on permanent decisions. October is the best time to interview for a new job or to change careers because your reputation and public image will be at its best.