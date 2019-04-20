SERVICES

New Bethel FCM Church, 6673 Main St., Hokes Bluff: 6 a.m. Sunday Sonrise Service; 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. worship, 5:30 p.m. evening worship/Communion; Pastor Bruce Gilliland

Brasher’s Chapel Church, 1631 Brasher’s Chapel Road, Albertville: 10:45 a.m. Sunday, musical “It Happened on a Sunday,” followed by an Easter egg hunt for ages preschool to sixth grade

Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd, Gadsden: 5 p.m. Sunday, New Canaan Baptist Church presents Resurrection Praise with Doc McKenzie and the Gospel Highlights, Ruth Black and the Harmonettes of Alexander City, Greg Brown and the Trumeptaires of Huntsville and the Rev. Walter Ellis and the Country Boys; doors open at 4 p.m.; $20 advance tickets, $25 at the door; tickets available at the church, Rib Bones or from John Goodbread; 256-509-5859, 256-312-9067 or 256-613-2541

Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Ave., Jacksonville: Sunday, 6 a.m. sunrise service, Easter service at 10 a.m.; pastor, the Rev. Michael Hosch

Bethel Baptist Church, 2807 Beason Cove Road, Steele: April 28, Homecoming Day

REVIVALS

Bethel Baptist Church, 2807 Beason Cove Road, Steele: 7 p.m. nightly, Monday through Wednesday, evangelist Jonathan Whisenant

MISCELLANEOUS

Slackland Baptist Church, 75 County Road 20, south of Leesburg: “Born to Die”; 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Easter Sunday; doors open 45 minutes early; childcare is available.

First Baptist Church of East Gadsden, 1411 Meadowbrook Ave.: 3 p.m. April 28, FCB 2019 Choir Anniversary “Sing unto the Lord;” adult, make and youth choirs, soloists and musicians are invited; refreshments will be served, pastor, the Rev. Henry A. Sterling.

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 106 Carman Ave., North Gadsden: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jesus and Women Conference; registration begins at 9 a.m.; “Team Ministry” theme – The Fragrance of Love, Ruth 2:10 with guest speakers the Rev. Z. Andre Huff and Jennifer Huff, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church; pastor, the Rev. T.A. Trammell

