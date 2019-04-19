CHIPLEY - One local real estate company is asking for local help for one of its team member's family that suffered at the wrath of Hurricane Michael - now, a total loss house fire.

Elite Realty is accepting monetary donations, as well as, household items and clothes on behalf of Realtor Casey Owens in an effort to assist her family, the Kitchens - a mother, father, and four children Zack, 14, Gracie, 11, Cayson 4, and Rowan, 2.

"Gracie smelled the fire and awoke her brother Zack who ended up waking his parents," Owens wrote in an email. "Cayson was sleeping just feet away from where the fire started and his mother had to feel around for him in the dark only being able to see fire and smoke and fortunately was able to save him, but it was close."

"The kids rode out the storm in that home and have been displaced at their schools too," she added. "Gracie’s birthday was just weeks after the storm and you can imagine she didn’t get to do much due to the circumstances. Now Zack’s birthday is coming up in a few days only a little over a week after the fire. They’ve been through so much in the last six months, but are still so calm and sweet."

"The goal here is to get them permanent housing," she wrote regarding her company's request for public help. The cause of the fire was electrical.

While the six-member family did receive $1,000 for lodging and food vouchers from Red Cross, the road ahead is still challenging.

The family, whose home is located in Bayou George, in Bay County, will have to remove the burned home off of the property in order to access the well and septic. And, having lost the majority of their possessions, the Kitchens are starting from the very beginning in rebuilding their lives.

"The expenses they’ll have are going to be: demolishing the existing burnt home, purchasing a mobile home to put on the property, moving the mobile home to the property, and all associated permits," Owens wrote. "Even if people can donate services if - they work in those needed fields - that would be amazing as well."

Locally, donations can be taken to Elite Realty, 964 Main Street, in Chipley, during business hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. In Bay County, donations are being accepted at Southern Tire Mart, 7528 Penny Road, in Panama City, during business hours 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call Casey Ownes at Elite Realty to make monetary donations, 850-326-3704.