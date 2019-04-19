The dogwood trees in our yard, on the slope and in the woods behind our home are in full bloom. Several native dogwood trees grow in our yard, most of which were propagated by nature.

When we moved here 35 years ago, a couple of small dogwood trees were in our backyard, near the house. One of the trees succumbed to the drought a few years ago, and we had the tree cut down and the trunk cleaned up. The remaining tree is in bad shape and needs to be removed as well.

Several other beautiful native dogwood trees grow randomly throughout our landscape. We purchased one pink-flowering dogwood tree from a nursery in 2003.

The couple who built our home cleared the flat of the hill for a yard and left the rest of the slope in trees. Fairly soon after we moved in, Oscar decided to clear the trees from the slope and have a beautiful rolling lawn. He has lived to regret that decision.

The slope on the left side of the house is quite difficult and somewhat dangerous to mow. Throughout the years, Oscar has rolled several riding lawn mowers down the slope. He always managed to jump clear and was never injured, but he has decided to not take a chance on rolling another lawn mower by allowing that side of the hill to revert back to woods.

Right now in our yard, red-, pink-, white- and lavender-flowering azaleas are in bloom, and a collection of Japanese maples have leafed out and are displaying brilliant red and green foliage. Our cherry trees are covered in lovely pink blossoms, the Japanese magnolia is in bloom and three redbud trees continue to bloom.

The woods along the right side of the yard are filled with oakleaf hydrangeas that have sprouted lovely pale whitish-green foliage, with clusters of Lenten roses tucked beneath. Blueberry bushes are displaying small pink flowers, our plum trees are covered in blossoms, yellow daffodil blossoms have burst out all over and the moss phlox (thrift) continues to display a lush pastel flowering carpet on the slope.

All of this beauty is short lived, but when the current beauty fades, other lovely plants will take over and our hill will be filled with a mixture of summer’s beauty. The beauty of autumn will follow, and with a collection of evergreen shrubs and trees, even in winter a bit of beauty endures.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.