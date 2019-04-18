CHIPLEY - A woman remains in critical condition after her husband shot her twice Wednesday night.

According to a Washington County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at 4687 Moss Hill Road late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim under the resident's porch, where she had been hiding from her husband David Steward Reed.

The 38-year-old victim "advised she had been sitting on the bed and her husband David Reed walked into the room and shot her with a handgun in the arm. (She) started screaming and David Reed shot her again in the upper left chest point blank," the affidavit states. He shot her with a .32 Colt semi-auto handgun.

Reed allegedly shot his wife, witnesses say, after an intense altercation in regards to Reed accusing his wife of having an affair.

According to the witness statements in the affidavit, children in the home witnessed much of the incident and were in fear for their lives as Reed did actively threaten to shoot them as well.

After distracting him, the children fled the home to a neighbor's house and called 911.

"As WCSO’s SWAT team prepared to enter the home, a single gunshot was heard from inside the residence," a WCSO news release states. "Deputies located Reed in the kitchen of the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest." He had a .32 caliber handgun in his possession at the time, the affidavit states.

Reed's wife was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. David Reed was transported to a hospital then later booked in the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and felony battery by strangulation.

Reed was awaiting first appearance as of the time the WCSO news release was issued late Thursday afternoon.