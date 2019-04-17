Jimmy Buffett fans can sip Landshark lager or retire to a Margaritaville-themed development. Starting Friday, they'll also be able to vape Coral Reefer cannabis products.

Surterra Wellness said Tuesday that it will launch the Coral Reefer brand of THC and CBD products at its Florida dispensaries. The products have names such as Seas the Day and Cabana Daydreamin'.

From gum to ganja: Billionaire backs marijuana company

The packages are designed to clearly disclose the intensity of the user experience. The low-THC Seas the Day is marked "low tide," while the high-THC Surfin' in a Hurricane is labeled "tsunami."

The products are priced at $35 or $60, according to Surterra Wellness' website.

Surterra Wellness is the company headed by Beau Wrigley, the North Palm Beach billionaire who once ran the chewing-gum giant. Coral Reefer is a brand controlled by Buffett, the singer and Palm Beach resident.

"Jimmy and his team share our commitment to quality and the belief that individuals can find personal wellness through the relief enhancing benefits and healing properties of cannabis," Wrigley said in a statement.

Related: Jimmy Buffett signs licensing deal with medical marijuana firm

Later this year, the Coral Reefer brand plans to add edibles, topical treatment, pre-rolled joints and CBD-only formulas.

With weed gaining mainstream acceptance, Wrigley and Buffett bring big-time marketing sensibilities to what has been a niche market.

"This is a pivotal time in the industry, where perceptions of cannabis continue to evolve," Wrigley said.

jostrowski@pbpost.com

@bio561

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.



