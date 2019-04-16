The South Florida Sun Sentinel was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for public service Monday for its coverage of last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students and faculty members.

The Sun Sentinel received the honor for “exposing failings by school and law enforcement officials before and after the deadly shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” the Pulitzer website said.

The Sun Sentinel staff also was a finalist in the category of breaking news reporting for its coverage of the Parkland shooting.

The staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette won the Pulitzer in that category for its coverage of the mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

In other categories, Tampa Bay Times reporters Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi were finalists in investigative reporting for a series about deaths in the pediatric heart-surgery program at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Also, Miami Herald reporters Kyra Gurney, Nicholas Nehamas, Jay Weaver and Jim Wyss were finalists in the explanatory reporting category for what the Pulitzer website described as an explanation of a “far-reaching criminal operation in which South American gold mining fueled international money laundering, urban street crime, environmental degradation, child exploitation, drug trafficking and a thriving precious metals industry in Miami.”