BONIFAY - On Saturday, April 13, reigning Little Miss Bonifay, Ansley Reese Adams crowned a new Little Miss Bonifay, Sadie Reese Prince, daughter of Donald, Jr. and Rebecca Prince.

The newly crowned Little Miss Bonifay has the opportunity to participate in the Little Miss National Peanut Festival pageant in Dothan AL in October. The Little Miss Bonifay pageant is sponsored by the Bonifay Pageant Committee.

Along with the coveted 2019 title, Sadie also garnered the interview award. First runner up is Ellie Faith Goodman, daughter of Whitney Fowler. Ellie also captured the photogenic and best dressed awards and was the ad sales winner.

Other contestants were Kelby Rae Campbell and Rhaestyn Kilar Shull, essay award winner.